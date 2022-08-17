Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Trading Up 1.9%

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Rating) was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.25). Approximately 549,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 918,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.60 ($0.25).

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £190.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 15.09 and a current ratio of 15.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.72.

About Schroder UK Public Private Trust

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

