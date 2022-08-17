Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074,473 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,898,000 after acquiring an additional 765,462 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,130,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,953,000 after acquiring an additional 170,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,243,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,849,000 after acquiring an additional 236,456 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.69. 23,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,888. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

