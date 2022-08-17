SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Cut to $95.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.94.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE stock opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEA will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.