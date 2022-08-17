Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

Seabridge Gold stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,192. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 21.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $22.22.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

