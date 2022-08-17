Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Seabridge Gold Stock Performance
Seabridge Gold stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,192. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 21.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $22.22.
Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seabridge Gold
Seabridge Gold Company Profile
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- Why Healthy Retail Sales Numbers Bode Well for Coke and Pepsi
Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.