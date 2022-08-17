Seedify.fund (SFUND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.36 Million

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $83.66 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for $2.52 or 0.00010803 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002282 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013513 BTC.
About Seedify.fund
Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,207,911 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.
Buying and Selling Seedify.fund
