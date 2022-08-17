Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Trading Up 6.3%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 525,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 196,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
Senmiao Technology Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.
About Senmiao Technology
Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales; the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing; and the provision of supporting services provided to online ride-hailing drivers, as well as management and guarantee services.
