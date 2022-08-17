Sentinel Protocol Price Down 5.6% This Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $36.36 million and $2.15 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00024050 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017273 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005149 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000760 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.