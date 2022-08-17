Serum Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $262.68 million and approximately $45.71 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,439.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00128787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00070519 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.