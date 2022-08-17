Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.45

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.45 and traded as high as C$8.65. Seven Generations Energy shares last traded at C$8.45, with a volume of 4,912,803 shares.

Seven Generations Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

