Shard (SHARD) Trading 22.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shard has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $629,633.39 and approximately $36.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shard Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

