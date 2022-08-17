Short Interest in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Declines By 8.4%

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 91,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 216,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blueknight Energy Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKEP. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,025,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 962,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 132,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 126,250 shares during the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueknight Energy Partners Price Performance

Blueknight Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of BKEP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,841. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.55. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.95%.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.