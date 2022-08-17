Short Interest in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Declines By 7.9%

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Bread Financial Stock Down 4.0 %

Bread Financial stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,352. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.67.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($2.00). The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.46 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.07%.

BFH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In other news, Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,162.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

