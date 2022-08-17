Short Interest in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Declines By 7.9%

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFHGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Bread Financial Stock Down 4.0 %

Bread Financial stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,352. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.67.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFHGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($2.00). The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.46 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In other news, Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,162.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

