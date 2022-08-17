Short Interest in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Drops By 8.0%

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.72. 22,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,531. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.45. The firm has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.