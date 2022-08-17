Short Interest in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Declines By 12.7%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of CERS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 171,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,390. The firm has a market cap of $864.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.07. Cerus has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.08.
In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares in the company, valued at $884,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
