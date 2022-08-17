Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Drops By 10.6%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. 6,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,641. The stock has a market cap of $173.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.31. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.67). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a negative net margin of 49.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $890,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 530,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 79,285 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $938,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

