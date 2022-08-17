Short Interest in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Increases By 6.1%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,500 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 288,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

CRVL traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.24. 1,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,036. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.66. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.95. CorVel has a twelve month low of $129.19 and a twelve month high of $213.38.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 30.93%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $165,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 454,920 shares in the company, valued at $75,330,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,130 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $2,292,451.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,423,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,102,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $165,590.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 454,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,330,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,075 shares of company stock worth $11,401,353. Corporate insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 30.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

