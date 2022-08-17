Short Interest in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Rises By 8.0%

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Coursera Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of COUR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,066. Coursera has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Coursera had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coursera will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 4,166 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 187,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $661,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,410,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,493,878.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 4,166 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,324.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 318,266 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,822 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Coursera from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Coursera from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

