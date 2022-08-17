Short Interest in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Declines By 10.2%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CROX. OTR Global lowered Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.81. 93,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,394. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Crocs has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $183.88.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.93 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

