Short Interest in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Decreases By 11.2%

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

Donaldson Stock Down 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 107.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 335,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after purchasing an additional 173,178 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 508,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

DCI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.62. 5,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,957. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Donaldson has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.