Short Interest in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Decreases By 11.5%

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 950,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.09. The stock had a trading volume of 544,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,228. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.45 and its 200 day moving average is $140.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dover by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,503,000 after acquiring an additional 48,340 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Dover by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,288,000 after buying an additional 45,804 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 2.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,431,000 after buying an additional 78,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

