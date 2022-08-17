Short Interest in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Declines By 12.1%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 549,200 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 624,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Ensysce Biosciences Stock Up 13.4 %
Shares of ENSC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,192,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,699. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ensysce Biosciences has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.
About Ensysce Biosciences
