Short Interest in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Declines By 12.1%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 549,200 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 624,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Up 13.4 %

Shares of ENSC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,192,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,699. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ensysce Biosciences has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

