Short Interest in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Decreases By 12.1%

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 806,300 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 917,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $721,012,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,384,000 after acquiring an additional 400,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after purchasing an additional 316,868 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $74,981,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 43.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,594,000 after purchasing an additional 258,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESS stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.53. The company had a trading volume of 243,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.04. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $250.62 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.41.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

