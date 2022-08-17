Short Interest in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Rises By 5.6%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.7 %
FGM stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,443. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.95. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $59.36.
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM)
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- Why Healthy Retail Sales Numbers Bode Well for Coke and Pepsi
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.