Short Interest in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Rises By 5.6%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

FGM stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,443. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.95. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $59.36.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 33.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter.

