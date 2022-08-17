Short Interest in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Expands By 7.2%

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Forte Biosciences Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Forte Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. 1,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,943. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $5.95.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
