Short Interest in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Drops By 10.0%

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 259,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.
Fox Factory Stock Performance
Shares of FOXF traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,114. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fox Factory
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 146,077 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fox Factory by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Fox Factory by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 68,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
