Short Interest in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Drops By 10.0%

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 259,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,114. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 146,077 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fox Factory by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Fox Factory by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 68,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also

