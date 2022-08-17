Short Interest in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Declines By 11.7%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GENI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,694,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after buying an additional 387,905 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Genius Sports by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 175,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42,910 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 356,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 140,232 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,886,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GENI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,842. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

