Short Interest in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Decreases By 11.4%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 22,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings VIII

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,249,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,023,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings VIII Stock Performance

Shares of GIIX stock remained flat at $9.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,915. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. Gores Holdings VIII has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Gores Holdings VIII Company Profile

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

