Short Interest in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Decreases By 11.7%

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 988,800 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 496,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GFF traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.48. 259,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,003. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. Griffon has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

GFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.