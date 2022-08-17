Short Interest in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Rises By 6.0%

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO stock traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,592. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

