Short Interest in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Rises By 6.0%

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO stock traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,592. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

