Short Interest in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Drops By 12.5%

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,629,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 161,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 692,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 156,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 136,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNRG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.54. 185,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter.

HNRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

