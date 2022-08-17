Short Interest in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Decreases By 11.1%

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 92,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance
Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. 329,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,652. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- Why Healthy Retail Sales Numbers Bode Well for Coke and Pepsi
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.