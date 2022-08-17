Short Interest in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Decreases By 11.1%

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 92,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. 329,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,652. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. 19.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

