Short Interest in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Drops By 13.4%

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 108,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

HBT Financial stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.89. 156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,604. HBT Financial has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $544.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

