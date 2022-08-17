Short Interest in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Declines By 13.2%

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 247,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hill International Stock Up 60.3 %

NYSE:HIL traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 33,409,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,581. The company has a market capitalization of $159.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.00 and a beta of 1.69. Hill International has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hill International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hill International

About Hill International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hill International in the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hill International in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in Hill International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hill International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Kokino LLC acquired a new position in Hill International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

