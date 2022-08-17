Short Interest in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Declines By 13.2%

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 247,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hill International Stock Up 60.3 %
NYSE:HIL traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 33,409,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,581. The company has a market capitalization of $159.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.00 and a beta of 1.69. Hill International has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hill International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hill International
About Hill International
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
