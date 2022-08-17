Short Interest in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Grows By 8.6%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Sprinklr stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 17,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $181,326.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 352,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,145.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,598 shares of company stock worth $1,963,092 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $777,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

