SifChain One Day Volume Tops $568,357.00 (erowan)

SifChain (erowan) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One SifChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. SifChain has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and approximately $568,357.00 worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SifChain has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,439.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00128787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00070519 BTC.

SifChain Coin Profile

SifChain (CRYPTO:erowan) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. SifChain’s total supply is 2,589,758,869 coins and its circulating supply is 1,921,224,240 coins. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is the omni-chain solution for DEXes. It's designed to be more performant, more robust crypto economics for trading and security, more flexible trading capabilities, an extensible omni-chain roadmap and eventual true DAO governance. EROWAN is the token under Sifchain. “

