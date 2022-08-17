SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,711 iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 44,309 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 19,765 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUSC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.59. 914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,288. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $28.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

