SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $8.51 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,790,000 after acquiring an additional 363,726 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,995,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,934,000 after acquiring an additional 45,888 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,704,000 after acquiring an additional 772,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,609,000 after acquiring an additional 41,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,846,000 after purchasing an additional 121,066 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,233. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $90.88.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

