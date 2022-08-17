SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $844,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.19. The stock had a trading volume of 946,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,006,036. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

