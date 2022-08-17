SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $612,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,467,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $4.12 on Wednesday, reaching $202.50. 1,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,294. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

