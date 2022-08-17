SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 905 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.81. 21,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653,717. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

