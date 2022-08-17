Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Raised by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 13,021.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103,601 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Simon Property Group worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $518,891,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,310,000 after acquiring an additional 693,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,582,000 after acquiring an additional 434,396 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $114.52 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.81 and its 200-day moving average is $119.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.73.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

