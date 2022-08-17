Singing Machine (MICS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 22nd.
Singing Machine Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of MICS opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75. Singing Machine has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $14.70.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Singing Machine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.
The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.
