Singing Machine (MICS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 22nd.

Singing Machine Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of MICS opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75. Singing Machine has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Get Singing Machine alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Singing Machine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Singing Machine

In related news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $721,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,405,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,444,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 612,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,808. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.