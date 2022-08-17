Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Holdings Trimmed by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter worth $4,798,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,516,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.91. 291,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,608. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

