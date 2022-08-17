SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SITE has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.63.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 1.4 %

SITE traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.12. 202,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,039. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.45. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.35. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $108.77 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.