SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $126.69

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $126.69 and last traded at $126.69, with a volume of 843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.93.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SITM. TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.61.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in SiTime by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,473,000 after buying an additional 131,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,461,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SiTime by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,627,000 after purchasing an additional 48,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 15.7% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 428,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,864,000 after purchasing an additional 58,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
