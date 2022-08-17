SkinCoin (SKIN) Achieves Market Cap of $73,524.53

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $73,524.53 and $23,008.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SkinCoin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org.

SkinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

