SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $18.00. 16,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 240,838 shares.The stock last traded at $13.59 and had previously closed at $14.86.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 300.0% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SkyWater Technology Stock Performance
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
