SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.

SLM Stock Up 1.4 %

SLM stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. SLM has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SLM will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SLM by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth about $476,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 70,992 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

