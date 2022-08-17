SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) PT Set at €52.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €52.00 ($53.06) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

ETR:S92 opened at €57.75 ($58.93) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.03. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of €25.10 ($25.61) and a fifty-two week high of €55.00 ($56.12).

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

