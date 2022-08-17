Smartshare (SSP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $106,723.39 and $291.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smartshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

